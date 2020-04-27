Wyoming County reporting 74 total confirmed coronavirus cases

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) –

Monday, May 11

Wyoming County is now reporting 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of two cases from Friday.

County officials say 61 people have recovered and no additional deaths have been reported.

A break down of the numbers can be found below:

Friday, May 8

Wyoming County has 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

So far, 58 people have recovered and five have died.

Thursday, May 7

The Wyoming County Health Department is reporting one new positive COVID case, bringing the total to 71.

According to the county, 55 people have recovered and five people have died.

Here’s a break down of the COVID crisis in Wyoming County by the numbers:

Monday, May 4

The Wyoming County Health Department is reporting one additional case of coronavirus bringing the county’s total to 69. A total of 54 people have recovered and deaths remain at five.

You can view the county’s COVID-19 tracker map here.

Friday, May 1

There are no new cases to report in Wyoming County today, however two more people have recovered bringing the total to 47.

Here’s another breakdown by the numbers as of Friday:

Thursday, April 30

Wyoming County now has 68 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of two from Tuesday’s total.

Five people have died from COVID-19 in Wyoming County, and so far 45 have recovered.

Here’s a county breakdown by the numbers:

Wyoming County officials are also reminding the public that the DMV and Clerk’s Office are closed to the public until further notice.

However, the Clerk’s Office continues to process essential court filings, daily mail, and real estate transactions are done by appointment only. They are still not allowing in-office real estate closings.

As for the DMV, they are still processing mail, handling drop box transactions, license plate surrenders, as well as assisting with dealer needs.

Assistance for both the DMV and Clerk’s Office is available by phone or email.

Call the Clerk’s Office at 585-786-8810, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email county.clerk@wyomingco.net with any questions.

The public can reach the DMV at 585-786-8811, Wednesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or email dmv@wyomingco.net.