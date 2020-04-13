1  of  3
Wyoming County reporting 3 deaths, 34 cases of coronavirus

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) —

April, 13

Wyoming County officials announced Monday that two more people have died from coronavirus bringing the county’s total to three.

Two residents of the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility confirmed to have COVID-19 passed away this weekend.

Ther are now 34 people have that tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, up by one from Friday.

21 people have recovered.

Nearly half of the cases are in the northeast section of the county, which includes Warsaw, Covington, Middlebury and Perry.

