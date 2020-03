(WIVB)–Put the XFL on the list of professional sports leagues taking a hiatus due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the country.

“Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years,” the league wrote in a statement.

According to XFL officials, all players will receive their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season.

Ticket holders will also get refunds or credit toward future games.