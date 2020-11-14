Yellow Zone daily percent-positive rate for Erie County reaches 8.17%

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– As of Friday, November 13, Erie County reached an 8.17 daily percent-positive rate of COVID as cases continue to rise in New York State.
“We are seeing a rising tide of COVID nationally and internationally. The rate of increase is less in New York, but it is an increase,” Governor Cuomo said. “We don’t have the same problem that other states have, but we’re seeing an increase and the increase is continuing. “
Across the state, hospitalizations, ICU numbers, and intubations saw an increase. A total of 24 deaths were recorded including four in Erie County, one in Allegany County, and two in Niagara County.
Cuomo noted factors that contribute to spread like COVID fatigue, winter, restaurants, gyms, and living room family spread and warned of shut down.
“Will we shut down and will we have more restrictions? What has worked for New York from day one is it’s a pure consequence of science. There’s no political decision making, no ideological decision making. Look at the numbers, and if the numbers are increasing and if they’re not slowing, then you have to restrict activity. “
Erie County’s total cases through November 13 now sit at 17,540. Outside of the yellow zone, all of Western New York is reporting a four-point-six positivity rate, tied for the highest in New York State.
COVID-19 new case report for Erie County for Friday, Nov. 13: 406 new cases were confirmed by @ECDOH out of 5,893 diagnostic reports received for a daily positivity rate of 6.9%.— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 14, 2020
The 7-day positivity rate is now also 6.9%.
Total cases through Nov. 13 is now 17,540. pic.twitter.com/z8vSdMuKfb
|FOCUS ZONE
|10/25- 10/31 % Positive
|11/1- 11/7 % Positive
|Current 7-day rolling average
|Day Prior (11/12) % Positive
|Yesterday (11/13) % Positive
|Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive
|4.78%
|3.33%
|4.22%
|4.58%
|3.00%
|Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.65%
|2.96%
|3.55%
|3.02%
|3.39%
|Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive
|4.08%
|2.96%
|2.11%
|1.80%
|1.45%
|Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.37%
|1.96%
|1.77%
|2.40%
|4.05%
|Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|6.00%
|4.13%
|3.38%
|2.94%
|2.62%
|Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|5.52%
|6.45%
|4.31%
|2.85%
|5.80%
|Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive
|6.20%
|7.46%
|9.62%
|11.07%
|12.06%
|Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.86%
|5.35%
|7.45%
|6.00%
|8.17%
|Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.22%
|4.06%
|5.57%
|5.90%
|5.09%
|Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.83%
|4.68%
|6.58%
|5.41%
|5.90%
|Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.58%
|3.00%
|4.26%
|4.87%
|4.61%
|Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|5.83%
|10.03%
|10.32%
|6.76%
|5.88%
|All focus area statewide % positive
|3.04%
|3.83%
|4.90%
|4.58%
|4.83%
|Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|1.54%
|1.95%
|2.81%
|2.65%
|2.92%
|Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|1.34%
|1.81%
|2.40%
|2.29%
|2.57%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,788 (+51)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 259
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 367 (+36)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 146 (+9)
- Total Discharges – 81,585 (+195)
- Deaths – 24
- Total Deaths – 26,103
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|2.0%
|2.0%
|2.0%
|Central New York
|4.1%
|2.4%
|3.9%
|Finger Lakes
|4.8%
|5.1%
|3.8%
|Long Island
|3.1%
|3.3%
|3.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.7%
|3.5%
|3.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.2%
|1.8%
|4.6%
|New York City
|2.4%
|2.5%
|2.5%
|North Country
|1.5%
|1.4%
|2.5%
|Southern Tier
|1.6%
|0.9%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|5.5%
|3.9%
|4.6%
Of the 556,551 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,514
|89
|Allegany
|628
|39
|Broome
|4,362
|59
|Cattaraugus
|675
|14
|Cayuga
|627
|18
|Chautauqua
|1,234
|24
|Chemung
|2,331
|51
|Chenango
|495
|6
|Clinton
|372
|16
|Columbia
|877
|7
|Cortland
|723
|11
|Delaware
|276
|5
|Dutchess
|6,144
|70
|Erie
|17,469
|448
|Essex
|229
|5
|Franklin
|184
|10
|Fulton
|389
|7
|Genesee
|597
|13
|Greene
|583
|5
|Hamilton
|25
|3
|Herkimer
|485
|5
|Jefferson
|316
|9
|Lewis
|234
|15
|Livingston
|481
|15
|Madison
|709
|13
|Monroe
|10,329
|255
|Montgomery
|319
|12
|Nassau
|53,688
|417
|Niagara
|2,678
|62
|NYC
|280,599
|1,797
|Oneida
|3,530
|116
|Onondaga
|7,650
|229
|Ontario
|939
|27
|Orange
|15,031
|121
|Orleans
|508
|10
|Oswego
|954
|57
|Otsego
|460
|1
|Putnam
|2,134
|43
|Rensselaer
|1,304
|26
|Rockland
|19,723
|156
|Saratoga
|1,666
|24
|Schenectady
|1,860
|32
|Schoharie
|141
|0
|Schuyler
|218
|8
|Seneca
|205
|3
|St. Lawrence
|554
|8
|Steuben
|1,394
|33
|Suffolk
|52,942
|449
|Sullivan
|1,969
|13
|Tioga
|940
|10
|Tompkins
|799
|13
|Ulster
|2,768
|30
|Warren
|507
|4
|Washington
|400
|5
|Wayne
|749
|14
|Westchester
|44,093
|437
|Wyoming
|340
|8
|Yates
|201
|11
Yesterday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,103. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Chemung
|2
|Erie
|4
|Kings
|3
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Queens
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Westchester
|3
THE LATEST:
- Yellow Zone daily percent-positive rate for Erie County reaches 8.17%
- Buffalo suspending start of winter parking regulations on bus routes
- City of Buffalo makes closures ahead of tomorrow’s wind storm
- Trump’s motorcade passes supporters gathered for “Million MAGA March”
- Niagara Falls Customhouse dedicated with historic marker