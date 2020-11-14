Yellow Zone daily percent-positive rate for Erie County reaches 8.17%

Coronavirus

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– As of Friday, November 13, Erie County reached an 8.17 daily percent-positive rate of COVID as cases continue to rise in New York State. 

“We are seeing a rising tide of COVID nationally and internationally. The rate of increase is less in New York, but it is an increase,” Governor Cuomo said. “We don’t have the same problem that other states have, but we’re seeing an increase and the increase is continuing. “

Across the state, hospitalizations, ICU numbers, and intubations saw an increase. A total of 24 deaths were recorded including four in Erie County, one in Allegany County, and two in Niagara County.

Cuomo noted factors that contribute to spread like  COVID fatigue, winter, restaurants, gyms, and living room family spread and warned of shut down.

“Will we shut down and will we have more restrictions? What has worked for New York from day one is it’s a pure consequence of science. There’s no political decision making, no ideological decision making. Look at the numbers, and if the numbers are increasing and if they’re not slowing, then you have to restrict activity. “

Erie County’s total cases through November 13 now sit at 17,540. Outside of the yellow zone, all of Western New York is reporting a four-point-six positivity rate, tied for the highest in New York State.

FOCUS ZONE10/25- 10/31 % Positive11/1- 11/7 % PositiveCurrent 7-day rolling averageDay Prior (11/12) % PositiveYesterday (11/13) % Positive  
  
  
Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive4.78%3.33%4.22%4.58%3.00%  
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive2.65%2.96%3.55%3.02%3.39%  
Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive4.08%2.96%2.11%1.80%1.45%  
Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive2.37%1.96%1.77%2.40%4.05%  
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive6.00%4.13%3.38%2.94%2.62%  
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive5.52%6.45%4.31%2.85%5.80%  
Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive6.20%7.46%9.62%11.07%12.06%  
Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive2.86%5.35%7.45%6.00%8.17%  
Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive2.22%4.06%5.57%5.90%5.09%  
Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive2.83%4.68%6.58%5.41%5.90%  
Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive2.58%3.00%4.26%4.87%4.61%  
Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive5.83%10.03%10.32%6.76%5.88%  
All focus area statewide % positive3.04%3.83%4.90%4.58%4.83%  
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included1.54%1.95%2.81%2.65%2.92%  
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included1.34%1.81%2.40%2.29%2.57%  
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,788 (+51)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 259
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 367 (+36)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 146 (+9)
  • Total Discharges – 81,585 (+195)
  • Deaths – 24
  • Total Deaths – 26,103

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region2.0%2.0%2.0%
Central New York4.1%2.4%3.9%
Finger Lakes4.8%5.1%3.8%
Long Island3.1%3.3%3.3%
Mid-Hudson3.7%3.5%3.9%
Mohawk Valley2.2%1.8%4.6%
New York City2.4%2.5%2.5%
North Country1.5%1.4%2.5%
Southern Tier1.6%0.9%1.1%
Western New York5.5%3.9%4.6%

Of the 556,551 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,51489
Allegany62839
Broome4,36259
Cattaraugus67514
Cayuga62718
Chautauqua1,23424
Chemung2,33151
Chenango4956
Clinton37216
Columbia8777
Cortland72311
Delaware2765
Dutchess6,14470
Erie17,469448
Essex2295
Franklin18410
Fulton3897
Genesee59713
Greene5835
Hamilton253
Herkimer4855
Jefferson3169
Lewis23415
Livingston48115
Madison70913
Monroe10,329255
Montgomery31912
Nassau53,688417
Niagara2,67862
NYC280,5991,797
Oneida3,530116
Onondaga7,650229
Ontario93927
Orange15,031121
Orleans50810
Oswego95457
Otsego4601
Putnam2,13443
Rensselaer1,30426
Rockland19,723156
Saratoga1,66624
Schenectady1,86032
Schoharie1410
Schuyler2188
Seneca2053
St. Lawrence5548
Steuben1,39433
Suffolk52,942449
Sullivan1,96913
Tioga94010
Tompkins79913
Ulster2,76830
Warren5074
Washington4005
Wayne74914
Westchester44,093437
Wyoming3408
Yates20111

Yesterday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,103. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx2
Chemung2
Erie4
Kings3
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Niagara2
Queens1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Westchester3

