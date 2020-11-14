Yellow Zone daily percent-positive rate for Erie County reaches 8.17%

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– As of Friday, November 13, Erie County reached an 8.17 daily percent-positive rate of COVID as cases continue to rise in New York State.

“We are seeing a rising tide of COVID nationally and internationally. The rate of increase is less in New York, but it is an increase,” Governor Cuomo said. “We don’t have the same problem that other states have, but we’re seeing an increase and the increase is continuing. “

Across the state, hospitalizations, ICU numbers, and intubations saw an increase. A total of 24 deaths were recorded including four in Erie County, one in Allegany County, and two in Niagara County.

Cuomo noted factors that contribute to spread like COVID fatigue, winter, restaurants, gyms, and living room family spread and warned of shut down.

“Will we shut down and will we have more restrictions? What has worked for New York from day one is it’s a pure consequence of science. There’s no political decision making, no ideological decision making. Look at the numbers, and if the numbers are increasing and if they’re not slowing, then you have to restrict activity. “

Erie County’s total cases through November 13 now sit at 17,540. Outside of the yellow zone, all of Western New York is reporting a four-point-six positivity rate, tied for the highest in New York State.

COVID-19 new case report for Erie County for Friday, Nov. 13: 406 new cases were confirmed by @ECDOH out of 5,893 diagnostic reports received for a daily positivity rate of 6.9%.



The 7-day positivity rate is now also 6.9%.



— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 14, 2020

FOCUS ZONE 10/25- 10/31 % Positive 11/1- 11/7 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/12) % Positive Yesterday (11/13) % Positive Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive 4.78% 3.33% 4.22% 4.58% 3.00% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.65% 2.96% 3.55% 3.02% 3.39% Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.08% 2.96% 2.11% 1.80% 1.45% Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.37% 1.96% 1.77% 2.40% 4.05% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.00% 4.13% 3.38% 2.94% 2.62% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 5.52% 6.45% 4.31% 2.85% 5.80% Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive 6.20% 7.46% 9.62% 11.07% 12.06% Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.86% 5.35% 7.45% 6.00% 8.17% Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.22% 4.06% 5.57% 5.90% 5.09% Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.83% 4.68% 6.58% 5.41% 5.90% Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.58% 3.00% 4.26% 4.87% 4.61% Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.83% 10.03% 10.32% 6.76% 5.88% All focus area statewide % positive 3.04% 3.83% 4.90% 4.58% 4.83% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.54% 1.95% 2.81% 2.65% 2.92% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.34% 1.81% 2.40% 2.29% 2.57%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,788 (+51)

– 1,788 (+51) Patients Newly Admitted – 259

– 259 Hospital Counties – 50

– 50 Number ICU – 367 (+36)

– 367 (+36) Number ICU with Intubation – 146 (+9)

– 146 (+9) Total Discharges – 81,585 (+195)

– 81,585 (+195) Deaths – 24

– 24 Total Deaths – 26,103

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% Central New York 4.1% 2.4% 3.9% Finger Lakes 4.8% 5.1% 3.8% Long Island 3.1% 3.3% 3.3% Mid-Hudson 3.7% 3.5% 3.9% Mohawk Valley 2.2% 1.8% 4.6% New York City 2.4% 2.5% 2.5% North Country 1.5% 1.4% 2.5% Southern Tier 1.6% 0.9% 1.1% Western New York 5.5% 3.9% 4.6%

Of the 556,551 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,514 89 Allegany 628 39 Broome 4,362 59 Cattaraugus 675 14 Cayuga 627 18 Chautauqua 1,234 24 Chemung 2,331 51 Chenango 495 6 Clinton 372 16 Columbia 877 7 Cortland 723 11 Delaware 276 5 Dutchess 6,144 70 Erie 17,469 448 Essex 229 5 Franklin 184 10 Fulton 389 7 Genesee 597 13 Greene 583 5 Hamilton 25 3 Herkimer 485 5 Jefferson 316 9 Lewis 234 15 Livingston 481 15 Madison 709 13 Monroe 10,329 255 Montgomery 319 12 Nassau 53,688 417 Niagara 2,678 62 NYC 280,599 1,797 Oneida 3,530 116 Onondaga 7,650 229 Ontario 939 27 Orange 15,031 121 Orleans 508 10 Oswego 954 57 Otsego 460 1 Putnam 2,134 43 Rensselaer 1,304 26 Rockland 19,723 156 Saratoga 1,666 24 Schenectady 1,860 32 Schoharie 141 0 Schuyler 218 8 Seneca 205 3 St. Lawrence 554 8 Steuben 1,394 33 Suffolk 52,942 449 Sullivan 1,969 13 Tioga 940 10 Tompkins 799 13 Ulster 2,768 30 Warren 507 4 Washington 400 5 Wayne 749 14 Westchester 44,093 437 Wyoming 340 8 Yates 201 11

Yesterday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,103. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Chemung 2 Erie 4 Kings 3 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Niagara 2 Queens 1 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Westchester 3

