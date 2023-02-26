BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — CPR courses remain in high demand.

Instructors for Excelsior Management said the company is booked into April.

The popularity came after the life-saving measure was performed on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It was necessary after he collapsed on the field during a Monday night game in January. Bills owner Kim Pegula also needed CPR after going into cardiac arrest last summer.

“We used to do one (class) a week or two a week. Now, we’re at three, four, five a week easily. And, the class sizes have definitely grown, too, from 10 to 12 people to 50 to 60 per class,” explained Lead CPR Instructor, Nolin Jackson. “You can save a life. 70% of cardiac arrests happen in a home. So, it’s a pretty good chance the person you’re going to save is a family member.”

To find a free CPR class, click here.