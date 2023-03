BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday is World Kidney Day, a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of kidney health.

Dr. Liise Kayler, the program director of the Regional Transplantation and Kidney Care Center of Excellence at ECMC, joined Wake Up! on Thursday to discuss awareness and kidney health.

She discussed how people can ensure they have healthy kidneys, common problems some people experience, and how people can sign up for kidney donation. Learn more in the video above.