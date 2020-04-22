Elective procedures approved for Niagara County, but not Erie Co and other high risk areas

Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for hospitals in the state to resume scheduling outpatient elective surgeries, but the requirements he put in place excludes Erie County, for now.

Starting April 28th, Governor Andrew Cuomo is allowing elective outpatient treatments for hospitals that can meet the following requirements:

If the hospital capacity is over 25 percent for the county

And if… there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of Covid-19 in the county over the past 10 days.

“We’re going to allow it in those hospitals and counties in the state that do not have a Covid issue or we couldn’t need their beds in case of a surge. This will not include Westchester Rockland, New York City hospitals etc, because we have a real Covid problem there, it won’t include Erie County or Albany County or Dutchess county, and several other counties, where we still need to protect those hospital beds in case we need them for covid,” the governor said during a press briefing Tuesday.

Catholic Health has hospitals in both Erie and Niagara County. Officials there say they’ve been preparing to make the change.

“Even though the executive order says you can start procedures on April 28th in Niagara county, it’s important to note that we need to work on educating the patients making sure that they have their pre-surgical testing, and that they’re prepared,” said Mark Sullivan president of Catholic Health. “We’re in the business of healing people in the heart, mind, body and soul, and we need to make sure that they are prepared for the surgery.”

Additional procedures will be put in place to protect staff and those coming in for elective procedures. Masks will be required, and Covid testing on patients will take place both four days before and the day of the procedure.

Angelica Morrison is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.