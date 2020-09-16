Erie County leaders: Young people continue to test at highest rates for COVID-19

(WIVB) – New numbers from Erie County show that young people continue to test at the highest rates for COVID-19.

More than 6.5 percent of kids ages ten to 19 saw their tests come back positive last week.

Three percent of tests in kids aged 0 to nine and adults 20 to 29 came back positive.

County leaders say about a third of the positive tests in Erie County are from people not showing symptoms.

County leaders still want to remind everyone that they are still offering free COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing.

