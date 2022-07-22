BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says it will offer monkeypox vaccines to those who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus.

Here are the specifics provided by the county:

“Those at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox, including members of the gay, bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days areas where monkeypox is spreading.

Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social event, such as a bar or party.”

New York State has provided Erie County with 600 vaccine doses. The county will hold a two-day vaccine clinic on Wednesday and Thursday (July 27, 28) for people ages 18 and up. It’s happening at Evergreen Commons at 67 Prospect Avenue in Buffalo.

A second two-day clinic will take place on August 24 and 25. At next week’s clinic, face masks will be required and those who attend are asked to bring photo identification.

Anyone identified as a close contact through Department of Health case investigations will be able to get vaccinated, as well. Anyone with symptoms should contact their health care provider. More information on symptoms can be found here.