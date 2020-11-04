(WIVB) – Erie County’s COVID-19 infection rate is five percent, Erie County leaders announced at a Wednesday press conference.

Eleven people have died from COVID-19 since Oct. 26- the highest number in the county in months.

11 people have died from COVID-19 since 10/26 – the highest number in Erie County in months. https://t.co/0W49a6Et9k — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) November 4, 2020

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says that the spike in cases isn’t coming from any one particular place, although schools are one location where the virus is being spread.

Dr. Burstein added that her office is working with the state as the infection rate rises, but as of Wednesday, no zip codes qualify under Gov. Cuomo’s “red, orange, or yellow” zones, which would lead to closures.

As of Monday, there were 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county- making up nearly half of all the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York. Half of those patients are under 65 years old.