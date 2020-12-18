FDA approves at-home COVID-19 test for emergency use

(WIVB)– The Food and Drug Administration just authorized the home test for emergency use, this week, and the Australian company that makes it says it should be available sometime next month and they predict it will be affordable.

The Ellume test kit can be used at home, but it does come with an app, so the user has to have a smartphone.

Ellume is based in Australia, and CEO Sean Parsons says the app includes a video and step-by-step instructions.

“It is really simple. We have proven that people can do it correctly, even when they are feeling sick with coronavirus, and it is through the app that we walk people through the testing process.” Dr. Sean Parsons, Ellume CEO

The key component of the test kit is a nasal swab, but Parsons points out, it can be adjusted for adults or children as young as two years old.

Once the sample is keyed in, Parsons says test results can be available in as little as 15 to 20 minutes and the accuracy is at least 96%.

“The point of this testing is, while we are looking to vaccinate the community, is to enable as few a people to get coronavirus and as few a people to die as we possibly can to minimize the impact of coronavirus on our communities.” Dr. Sean Parsons, Ellume CEO

Parsons says Ellume began working on a test kit in response to the Swine Flu pandemic in 2010.

Unlike other COVID-10 tests that scan for genetic material from the virus itself.. the Ellume test searches for proteins from the virus, so it is slightly less sensitive.

America’s top immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said on SiriusXM radio, the Ellume home test will have a huge impact on keeping Americans safe.

“That this was a long time coming. I am glad it is here and I think if used properly, it could go a long way to getting people to appreciate whether they are infected or not and prevent them from exposing themselves to other people.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director

Officials for the Australian company say production is underway, and their first shipments should be on store shelves stateside by the second week in January.

They are promoting a sale price of about $30, a third of what other home tests are going for.