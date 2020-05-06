Food distribution event takes place in an area hit hard by the coronavirus

Hundreds of boxes of food were distributed at the Mount Olive Baptist Church, it’s in an area of town that has been hard hit by the coronavirus.

Several state and local leaders teamed-up with Feedmore WNY and the NAACP to host a food distribution event at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

“We’re doing one of our supplemental distributions, they are our pop up distributions for areas we know are a little bit under-served, and a little bit more in need of extra assistance,” said Catherine Shick, communications director for Feedmore WNY.

There have been about 292 confirmed cases of the virus in this area. Officials say, that accounts for 20 percent of the cases in the City of Buffalo.

“This is right at the edge of the 14215 zip code, where people have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19, also in this zip code we have high poverty rates, a lot of people that have been laid off, that have been furloughed,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“Its due in large part to the healthcare disparities that we as a community have already been getting ahead of and trying to work on, with the African American health disparities task force, along with the University of Buffalo health disparities that was created,” said Senator Tim Kennedy. “But now, the rest of the state and the country is talking about it, and so it’s time that we get after it and prioritize it all across this stat and nation.”

Feedmore WNY https://www.feedmorewny.org/