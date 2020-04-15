Free lunch and breakfast for Buffalo City School students has started back up

1  of  3
The Buffalo City School District as resumed its free breakfast and lunch service for area students on Wednesday. It was temporarily stopped for the Easter holiday.

Since the closure of schools back in March because of the coronavirus, the district has been serving between 12 and 15 thousand meals every week.

“Friday they were complaining there was too much food to take home, they had a hard time carrying it out. That’s a good problem to have,” said “So, we’re just asking if people can bring their own bags, and we’re asking them to fill their own bags we’re really trying to protect our staff, but also the public.”

