BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The start of the school year is just weeks away. So for kids, that might mean getting up a little earlier.

Dr. Amanda Hassinger, a sleep medicine specialist at UBMD Pediatric Sleep Center, tells us the next few weeks are very important, but that change doesn’t have to be drastic.

Dr. Hassinger recommends moving up your child’s wake-up time by a half hour each week to make the transition to a school pattern easier.

Kids tend to need more sleep than adults since they’re growing and developing. Specifically, Dr. Hassinger recommends 9-12 hours a day, mostly at night. For teens, it’s a little less, at 8-10 hours.

Hear what else Dr. Hassinger shared with us Tuesday morning on Wake Up! in the video above.