BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The start of the school year is just weeks away. So for kids, that might mean getting up a little earlier.
Dr. Amanda Hassinger, a sleep medicine specialist at UBMD Pediatric Sleep Center, tells us the next few weeks are very important, but that change doesn’t have to be drastic.
Dr. Hassinger recommends moving up your child’s wake-up time by a half hour each week to make the transition to a school pattern easier.
Kids tend to need more sleep than adults since they’re growing and developing. Specifically, Dr. Hassinger recommends 9-12 hours a day, mostly at night. For teens, it’s a little less, at 8-10 hours.
Hear what else Dr. Hassinger shared with us Tuesday morning on Wake Up! in the video above.
Latest Posts
- Chick-fil-A adding 2 new items to fall menu
- Biden takes hit for Maui wildfire response
- Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette to rehab with Bisons starting Tuesday
- Nearly two-thirds of ‘Barbie’ viewers say they’re now aware of patriarchy at work: study
- Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act success 1 year after passage
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.