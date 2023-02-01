BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Have you heard of Damar Hamlin’s #3ForHeart CPR Challenge? In partnership with the American Heart Association, the Bills safety is encouraging people to learn this life-saving action.

It’s a three-step challenge:

Learn CPR Donate to the American Heart Association Share the challenge with three friends on social media

Damar Hamlin is alive today thanks to the quick actions of others after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a game against the Bengals last month.

February is American Heart Month. Megan Whalen, a Go Red for Women volunteer and registered nutritionist, joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning to talk about heart health.

More information from the American Heart Association can be found here.