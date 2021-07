ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show an alarming spike in overdoses during 2020. The report shows 93,000 Americans died from drugs.

That’s up nearly 30%. The drug fentanyl caused the majority of those deaths. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein joined Jacquie Walker on News 4 at 5:30 to discuss the national spike and trends in Erie County.

