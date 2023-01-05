BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After seeing what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is it normal to feel anxiety ahead of the next game?

Tracy Sherman, a licensed mental health counselor, says it is.

“I’m sure a lot of people feel very overwhelmed and maybe even dread watching the game, which I would recommend possibly listening to the game instead of watching it,” Sherman said.

Sherman believes that when we see harm come to somebody in real life, versus in a movie, for instance, it reminds us that we’re all human.

“The best thing we can do is either talk it through with a lot of people, ask for some emotional support. Everybody, I think, is feeling the same thing, so I think it’s okay to feel that way,” Sherman said about feeling anxious or nervous.

If you’re coping with trauma, here are some ways you can reach out for help:

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 (call or text)

Text “Home” to 741741 to talk with a counselor

Hear the advice Sherman has for parents, and learn more about available resources for help in the video above.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.