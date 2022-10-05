BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With no symptoms and no concerns, Kärin Rich took time out of her busy schedule for her annual mammogram.

“I went in thinking, you know, clicking along, getting ready for the next part of my day, and the radiologist called me in to talk to her, and all of a sudden, my heart was pounding so fast and I thought, ‘Oh my,'” said Rich.

Her mammogram helped doctors spot an area of concern, and they suggested she get a biopsy.

“So I had a biopsy, and I immediately knew Roswell was the place I was going to call,” Rich said. “I had just heard so many great things about them, and I knew of all places, they have experts — a team of experts there that know how to deal with cancer, so I knew that I was in the best care. At least that’s how I felt in my heart, and they haven’t proved me wrong.”

She said she felt comfortable and that her doctor took the extra time to help her understand what was happening, and made her feel more confident during the fears of the unknown.

On her 45th birthday, she went in and had a lumpectomy, went home, and had a birthday she said she will never forget.

“I believe Roswell gave me the most precious gift, and that’s the one of extra time,” said Rich.

Years later, and after having cancer two more times, she continues to go to Roswell, and volunteers her time to help encourage other women to put treat their health as a priority.

“I think, ‘I’m so grateful, I’m so grateful that I did care enough to go in for that mammogram,’ because I would have never known,” said Rich. “I’m hoping that anyone that hears this, or has that thought in their mind their like, ‘Oh I should make that appointment,’ just call. Call Roswell — they’re wonderful — they will treat you in such a kind and gentle way.”

Women older than 40 years old are encouraged to get an annual mammogram. To schedule a mammogram with Roswell, head to their website at this link or call 1-800-767-9355.