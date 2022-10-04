(WIVB) — Below is a list of upcoming flu shot clinics, sorted by county. This list will continue to be updated as more clinics are announced.

Allegany

Allegany County asks that patients wear a mask and short sleeves, and bring insurance cards. The county also reminds everyone 65 and older that the cost for a high-dose flu vaccine is $99, while the regular vaccine is $50. COVID boosters for those 18 and older, which will also be available at each clinic, remain free. For more information, call the DoH at (585) 268-9250.

10/5 — Almond Community Center , 2:30-5:30 p.m.

, 2:30-5:30 p.m. 10/14 — Crossroads Conference Center , 9:30-11:30 a.m. & 1:30-3 p.m.

, 9:30-11:30 a.m. & 1:30-3 p.m. 10/17 — Andover Fire Hall , 2:30-6:30 p.m.

, 2:30-6:30 p.m. 10/19 — Bolivar Fire Hall , 12:30-5:30 p.m.

, 12:30-5:30 p.m. 10/21 — Crossroads Conference Center , 9:30-11:30 a.m. & 1:30-3 p.m.

, 9:30-11:30 a.m. & 1:30-3 p.m. 10/28 — Crossroads Conference Center , 9:30-11:30 a.m. & 1:30-3 p.m.

, 9:30-11:30 a.m. & 1:30-3 p.m. 11/4 — Cuba Memorial Hospital, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (COVID vaccine only)

Cattaraugus

Cattaraugus County accepts Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Fidelis, Independent Health, Medicare, Medicaid, Molina, Univera, and United Healthcare. The county suggests that those with Independent Health coverage contact their provider to inquire whether adult vaccines are covered. Additionally, the United Empire Plan is not accepted by the county. The cash price for a vaccine is $25 and COVID Bivalent boosters are available on Oct. 4, 13, 20, 25, and 27. For more information, call the DoH at (716) 373-8050.

10/4 — Franklinville Fire Department , 2-6 p.m.

2-6 p.m. 10/12 — Cattaraugus Ambulance , 2-6 p.m.

2-6 p.m. 10/13 — Randolph Municipal Building , 2-6 p.m.

2-6 p.m. 10/18 — John Ash Community Center , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 10/19 — JCC – College Center Building Student Union , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 10/20 — Salamanca Health Department , 2-6 p.m.

, 2-6 p.m. 10/25 — Little Valley American Legion , 2-6 p.m.

, 2-6 p.m. 10/27 — Ellicottville American Legion , 2-6 p.m.

, 2-6 p.m. 10/31 — Free Methodist Church (South Dayton), 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.