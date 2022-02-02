Local doctor’s warning: Shoveling could lead to heart attacks, so don’t overdo it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the heavy wet snow arrives in Western New York, it may also bring with it heart problems and injuries.

“You are at a higher risk for a cardiac event when you are shoveling snow. It’s because you are out in the cold, so your blood vessels are already constricted,” said Jason Stulb, American Heart Association Western and Central New York executive director. “Your body is already working harder to pump the blood, because of the cold weather and then you combine that with the sun and exertion”.

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, on an average year, there’s more than 11 thousand injuries and 100 deaths related to shoveling snow, and many of the deaths are heart attacks.

“Also, people need to know, 50 percent of men under the age of 50, do not survive their first heart attack. So, this is something we have to take very seriously,” said Dr. Ali Masud, Director of Invasive and Interventional Cardiology Heart Center at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.

It’s not just heart attacks — during a winter weather event, ECMC sees an influx of patients with a variety of snow removal related injuries.

“The main injury we see with snow blowers are people sticking their hands in a machine that’s jammed. So, we absolutely don’t recommend that. Whether you’ve got gloves on or not, sometimes there’s tension in the rotor and that tension gets let go when you release the blockage and watch out, fingers can come off. We see that every year unfortunately,” said Dr. Sam Cloud an Associate Medical Director ECMC.

Tips for shoveling

Don’t shovel after eating

Don’t shovel while smoking

Take it slow and stretch out before you begin

Shovel only fresh because it’s lighter

Push the snow rather than lifting it

Lift with your legs, not your back

Tips for snowblowers

If the blower jams, turn it off

Keep your hands away from the moving parts

Be aware of the carbon monoxide risk of running a snow blower in an enclosed space

Add fuel outdoors, before starting, and never add fuel when it is running

Never leave it unattended when it is running

SOURCE: NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL