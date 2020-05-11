Local tattoo shop owner sends letter to Cuomo pushing for an early reopening

A local tattoo shop owner drafted a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo asking the governor to allow tattoo shops to reopen in phase 2 or phase 1 of the state’s Coronavirus reopening plan.

Ian McCuster is the owner of 7 Seas Tattoo, he’s worried that some local shops could be dropped to a later phase in the state’s reopening, after a similar delay in other states.

“What we’ve been seeing happening is they’re dropping tattoo shops from that list at the last minute. It just happened in Ohio,” he said. “I’m seeing tattoo artists taking to protest, now because they were told they were going to reopen, and they were dropped last minute. So I fear that New York is going to drop us to phase four like they have in other states.”

McCusker says the state’s tattoo industry has always been practicing safe standards and they’re more than ready to open up under the Coronavirus new normal.

“We avoid cross contamination at all cost and that’s the biggest key,” he said. “So, they’re s a lot of barriers that we put down throughout our process on all surfaces used, everything is sterile or disposable, gloves are changed constantly. “

According to the governor’s website, phase one will include construction, manufacturing and select retail with curbside pick up. Phase two allows for professional services, finance, insruance, real estate.

For a full listing of the governor’s reopening for priority industries visit https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/amid-ongoing-covid-19-pandemic-governor-cuomo-announces-three-regions-new-york-state-ready