BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The diagnosis of Hollywood star Bruce Willis is shedding new light on a difficult medical condition — aphasia.

The neurologic disorder impacts a person’s ability to communicate, read and write. Important work to help treat aphasia is being done right here in Buffalo.

Tim Bagovich, a speech language pathologist at Kenmore Mercy Hospital’s medical rehab unit joined News 4 at 4 Tuesday to inform viewers on this important work.