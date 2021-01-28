New dietary guidelines include changes for alcohol, sugar

(WIVB) — Are you wondering what to eat, and how much? New dietary guidelines released by the federal government may help.

The latest guidelines include some notable changes. For example, added sugars should be limited to less than 10 percent of calories per day for people age two and up.

Sodium intake should be limited to 2,300 milligrams per day. When it comes to alcohol, men should have no more than two drinks per day, while women should only have one.

Some health officials say that while this is all good advice, they would like to see even stricter guidelines.

“The sodium is a great suggestion to keep it under 2,300 milligrams per day,” Cleveland Clinic’s Kristin Kirkpatrick says. “But, I would have loved for them go further and talk about where sodium really lies in the American diet, and that’s in ultra-processed foods. We’ve seen multiple studies come out in the past year showing that consumption of ultra-processed foods leads to weight gain and a reduction in being able to lose weight, as well as an increase in chronic disease risk.”

Officials say people should be sure to read the nutritional labels when shopping, which now include added sugars.