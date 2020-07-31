Niagara Falls City Schools unveils Covid-19 reopening plan

The Niagara Falls City School District unveiled their reopening plan for the school year, after not hosting in-person classes for months, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

District Superintendent Mark Laurrie says the students will attend school in two groupings, in an effort to reduce class sizes and implement social distancing.

“This is all predicated on guidance and acceptance from the governor,” he said. “But, what I can tell you, is that it’s time to bring students slowly back to school but we have to make that effort bring students back.”

The first group of students will have in-person learning Monday and Tuesday, and then remote learning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The second group will have remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and then, in-person classes on Thursday and Friday.

The district will review that model for about three weeks and then Laurrie says they hope to expand at some point. Visit the district’s website for more guidance. https://www.nfschools.net/