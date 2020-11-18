North Tonawanda is newly designated as a yellow Covid-19 cluster zone, health officials blame private gatherings

As of Wednesday morning, New York State Department of Health was reporting that Niagara County had a 4.2 percent positivity rate for the Coronavirus

The Niagara County Health Department is reporting that there are three key areas that are running high when it comes to Covid-19, those areas are North Tonawanda, which is now a yellow cluster, Niagara Falls and Lewiston.

“The numbers have been increasing rapidly over the past week, or week and a half,” said Daniel Stapleton, Niagara County Public Health Director. “For example in Lew-port, a lot of those were the result of a person who had a Halloween party that resulted in multiple infections.”

Stapleton warns that there will be consequences for folks who host large gatherings both public and private.

“It’s people not respecting others,” he said. “Not following the rules. Nobody can say they don’t know what the rules are. They know what they are, and they choose not to follow them. And people like that, once they’re identified, we will be taking enforcement actions directly against those people who violate the rules.

Stapleton says,under the governor’s executive orders, violators could face a fine of up to $15,000.

In addition to North Tonawanda, a section of Wheatfield south of Niagara Falls Boulevard turned yellow.