Northtown leaders remind residents of COVID safety during holiday season

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a push to get vaccinated, get tested, and stay safe while holiday shopping.

Town supervisors and business leaders in the Northtowns joined together Friday to talk about the importance of vaccines and COVID-19 testing. They announced a new KSL Diagnostics drive-through testing site that will open next week at the Audubon Golf Course.

They also reminded residents of safety measures that can be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face mask and social distancing, as they encouraged shopping local this holiday season.

“We have neighbors, we have family members, who need and rely on us, our community to support them. And now, more than ever, is when we should be supporting them,” said Tonawanda Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger.

If you’re concerned about shopping in person, leaders recommend contacting local shops to see if they offer pickup or online shopping options so you don’t come into contact with others.