Patriotic send-off at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station for retiring Chief Master Sergeant Michael Zimmerman

Dozens of people gave a patriotic send-off to retiring Chief Master Sergeant Michael Zimmerman, thanking him for his decades of service.

It was a welcome home like no other, and although not everyone practiced safe social distancing, they came together to honor Chief Master Sergeant Michael Zimmerman.

He says the whole thing was a big surprise.

“I didn’t know any of this was going to happen today, to say it’s a surprise is an understatement. I’m just truly blessed by a lot of friends and family that I can’t imagine being without. I’m grateful for them,” said Chief Master Sergeant Michael D. Zimmerman.

A vehicle parade in his honor started at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and ended at his home. His family organized the event because a traditional ceremony was not possible because of the pandemic.

“He hasn’t been able to have a retirement ceremony at the base. And most sadly, the last UTA he was supposed to attend with all of the reservists that he’s served with for these years, it got canceled because of the COVID. So, unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to say goodby to anybody or have the normal ceremony that you do at the end of your career. So we were just trying to think of a way that we could honor him and show him that he’s appreciated and that his service really mattered,” said his wife Joanne Zimmerman.

Michael Zimmerman has served for 33 years, and of those years, his favorite memories are..

“Oh, there’s too many to count,” Michael Zimmerman said. “It’s just incredible, the things I’ve been able to see and do, the places I’ve gone. And I would do it all over again. It was a great ride and I’ve had a blast doing it.”