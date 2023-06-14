BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Alzheimer’s advocates are planning to rally in Niagara Square Saturday morning to demand access to FDA-approved treatments.

Laura Ashburn and Dave Gonlag from the Alzheimer’s Association joined News 4 on Tuesday to discuss the situation facing many Americans. They say the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has denied the Alzheimer’s Association’s request to change its policy.

The Rally for Access is scheduled for 10 a.m. this Saturday, June 17, at Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo. Congressman Brian Higgins will be in attendance.

“I applaud the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York for the incredible work they do, with the help of dedicated volunteers, supporting local families struggling with all types of dementia and advocating for research and policies that will get us to the ultimate goal of ending this devastating disease,” Higgins said in a statement.

