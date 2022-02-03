Roswell Park CEO excited for Biden’s push to slash US cancer rates in half with new program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Biden is renewing a drive to slash cancer rates in half. The president is calling on the medical community, congress and all Americans to help reach that goal.

The CEO of Roswell Park said she’s excited for this new push and the funding that will come with it.

She highlighted the importance of centers like Roswell when it comes to detecting and treating specific types of cancer.

“People can come to these centers like a Roswell Park and they’re going to know that these experts in the field are behind those walls and that they know more about their particular cancer than anyone else does,” said Dr. Candace S. Johnson, president and CEO, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Those with Roswell said this money will give researchers the tools they need to make strides in the fight against cancer.