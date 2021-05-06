Roswell Park cuts the ribbon on new Depew dermatology center

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park is opening a new practice in its network in the suburbs.

The new dermatology center is located on Transit Road, near Genesee Street in Depew.

The goal will be to catch skin cancers at the earliest stages.

Dr. Elizabeth Conroy will lead the new practice. She’s excited to hit the ground running.

“We’ve had a very positive response thus far, we’ve had over 1,500 patients scheduled, we had a nice open house today, and met a lot of nice people,” said Conroy.

Roswell Park Dermatology officially opens Monday.