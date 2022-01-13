Roswell Park doctor talks decline in lung cancer deaths

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The latest reports from the American Cancer Society show major progress against the leading cause of cancer death in the United States — lung cancer.
Dr. Andrew Hyland, chair of the Department of Health Behavior at Roswell Park and director of the New York State Smokers Quitline, joined us on News 4 at 5:30 to talk about the progress and more.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
