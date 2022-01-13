Roswell Park doctor talks decline in lung cancer deaths

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The latest reports from the American Cancer Society show major progress against the leading cause of cancer death in the United States — lung cancer.

Dr. Andrew Hyland, chair of the Department of Health Behavior at Roswell Park and director of the New York State Smokers Quitline, joined us on News 4 at 5:30 to talk about the progress and more.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now