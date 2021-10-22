Study: Common antidepressant shouldn’t be used to treat dementia

(WIVB) — A common antidepressant should no longer be used to treat people with dementia.

A study from the University of Plymouth found that mirtazapine did not help dementia patients with agitation.

And, it was possibly more likely to increase death.

Researchers say the results show the need for better medications to improve the lives of the 46 million people worldwide with dementia.

