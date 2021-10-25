Talking to your kids about bullying

(WIVB) — October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Bullying is an issue that impacts many children. Some statistics put the number as high as one in every five students being bullied. But there’s something parents can do to help.

A psychiatrist with the Cleveland Clinic says it’s important for children to have a trusted adult they can turn to. He recommends that parents set aside five to 10 minutes each day just to talk with their kids.

The key to those conversations is to be consistent, so your child feels comfortable and opens up. Doctors also encourage bystanders to intervene if they see someone being bullied.

And if your child isn’t telling you anything, but you suspect bullying, you can always reach out to their school.