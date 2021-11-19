The secret to stopping migraines may be in your diet

(WIVB) — There is a new approach to treating migraine headaches.
A new study in the journal “Science” suggests a plant-based diet, rich in dark green leafy vegetables, may help people suffering from chronic migraines.
The recommendation comes after the diet stopped migraines from occurring in a male patient after just three months.
The diet also reduced migraine frequency for a number of other patients.
