The secret to stopping migraines may be in your diet

Health

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — There is a new approach to treating migraine headaches.

A new study in the journal “Science” suggests a plant-based diet, rich in dark green leafy vegetables, may help people suffering from chronic migraines.

The recommendation comes after the diet stopped migraines from occurring in a male patient after just three months.

The diet also reduced migraine frequency for a number of other patients.

