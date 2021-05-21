UB: Every COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’ has been found in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While COVID-19 cases are going down, research out of the University at Buffalo has found the virus is still prevalent in the region and it’s different from what we started with.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

University at Buffalo scientists say all of the “variants of concern” designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in Erie County. That includes the United Kingdom variant, the South African variant, and several new york variants.

UB says last month, over 90% of cases they studied in Western New York were variants of concern.