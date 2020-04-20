1  of  3
UB students lend a helping hand to Buffalo City School food distribution effort

The Buffalo Public School district has started delivering meals to the homes of students’ families who can’t get to their 28 distribution sites and volunteers from the University at Buffalo have been helping.

Dozens of medical students at the University at Buffalo have been delivering meals to the families in the Buffalo City School District. 

“So, we’re so happy for all of the volunteers, especially the UB medical students, who have been with us since day one,” said Bridget O’brien Wood, food service director, Buffalo Public Schools. “We started off with just three people needing delivery service and now we’re up over 600, so we’re really counting on this volunteer system that we have here.”

For  more information about the district’s food distribution and home delivery visit https://www.schoolnutritionandfitness.com/

