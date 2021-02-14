Updated FDA blood donation policies allow quicker donations as urgent need continues

(WIVB)– Some long-standing rules about donating blood have changed, and it means more people are now eligible to donate sooner.

Previously, you’d have to wait a year before you could donate blood if you’d returned from certain countries, were a military member in certain overseas locations, or if you’d just gotten a tattoo.

ConnectLife explains the FDA updated its blood donor policies because the pandemic caused an urgent need for blood.

Now, people in those categories only have to wait three months.

“It’s really easy to say, ‘Oh, someone else will donate blood.’ But we really if you think about it, if it’s you or your loved one in the hospital, you don’t want to wait for someone else to donate, right? So this is really an opportunity to expand that base of people who donate blood and encourage people to donate often.” Amanda Farrell, ConnectLife, Senior Director Of Donor Recruitment

The change applies to all blood donation centers. You can make your appointment by clicking here. Walk-ins are welcome, too.