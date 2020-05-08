Volunteers encourage health and fitness with wellness bag give away at Northland Workforce Training Center

Fresh produce and wellness bags were distributed to community members at the Northland Workforce Training Center Friday morning.

Independent Health started a new hashtag for its wellness bags promoting health and self care.

“We’ve been saying hashtag wellness in the bag, so we’ve got wellness in the bag! And what we have for you is a protective reusable mask so everybody gets one,” said Carrie Meyer of Independent Health.

The bag also has toothpaste, tissues, hand sanitizer and there’s even a jump rope.

“And, we have with the jump rope, this awesome 20-minute workout, so the families can all take turns and do a workout and see who can do the best times or the best scores,” said Meyer.

Officials say they’ve included fitness items like jump ropes as a way to keep families engaged and active and to help fight off coronavirus lockdown-related weight gain.

“There’s so many different terms that have come about during this time, one of them is covid pounds. And, I’m trying to make sure that I don’t pack on any covid pounds,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “

“That’s what independent health is trying to prevent with these wellness bags. We want to stay physically healthy, we want to stay physically active and we want to stay mentally healthy as well during this difficult challenging times.”

Independent Health plans to distribute 10,000 additional wellness bags on May 13th for the families of the Buffalo City School District.