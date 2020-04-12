WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 update

Four hundred meals were delivered to the older adults at the Los Tainos Senior Center in Buffalo Friday afternoon, it was all a part of a donation from the Western New York Hispanic American Veterans Memorial Inc.

“They’re an at-risk population, with a lot of underlying medical issues, so what we’re doing is providing a meal for them. As you know, this is a critical time, but we’re trying to alleviate the stress of the seniors going from their homes to do grocery shopping,” said Bennie Matta President of Los Tainos Senior Citizens Center.