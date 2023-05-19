BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What are the signs of a stroke? With May being National Stroke Awareness Month, we spoke with Dr. Rich Ferguson, the chief of neurology at ECMC, Friday morning on Wake Up.

When you suspect a stroke is happening, something to remember is the acronym, F.A.S.T.

F – face drooping

A – arm weakness

S- speech difficulty

T – time to call 911

Dr. Rich Ferguson speaks more about this in the video above.