BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As temperatures drop, places like Western New York Immediate Care are starting to see more patients with the flu and RSV.

As winter nears and families gather for the holidays, cold-like symptoms are on the rise. And cases of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV are also on the rise.

The virus causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.

Dr. Shyamal Majithia is a medical director at Western New York Immediate Care.

He told News 4, more and more people are coming in for RSV testing.

“I always encourage people if they are worried about their symptoms to get checked out, said Dr. Majithia. “Don’t take anything too lightly — you never know how it’s going to affect you.”

“Any sort of labored breathing or very high fevers. In elderly or in children, if they’re not themselves,” Dr. Majithia added. “Their activity level is low, their appetite is low, they’re kind of just sleeping all the time — those are all signs to definitely at least get evaluated.”

Majithia says RSV is most common among adults and the eldery, but it has been popping up among adults. We spoke with infectious disease expert Dr. John Crane about treatment options.

“We do not have an approved vaccine right now, although, people are working on it very hard and an RSV vaccine may come out in the next year or two,” Dr. Crane said.

“Treatment is non-specific meaning oxygen, humidified air, IV fluids if the child is dehydrated — things like that,” Dr. Crane added.

Doctors say the best way to stop the spread is to wash your hands, wear a mask and stay home if you feel sick.