BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ever since starting her collection in the late 90s, Lisa Jacobs-Watson has amassed about 100 dolls.

Through the Black Doll Exhibit at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library in Buffalo (1324 Jefferson Avenue), Jacobs-Watson is sharing the stories behind them and how dolls of different ethnic backgrounds have had a positive impact on children.

The exhibit will be there until March 11. On Thursday, a special presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.