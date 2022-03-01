BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ever since starting her collection in the late 90s, Lisa Jacobs-Watson has amassed about 100 dolls.
Through the Black Doll Exhibit at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library in Buffalo (1324 Jefferson Avenue), Jacobs-Watson is sharing the stories behind them and how dolls of different ethnic backgrounds have had a positive impact on children.
The exhibit will be there until March 11. On Thursday, a special presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m.
