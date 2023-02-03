Here are some of the events you can attend this month in recognition of Black History Month:
February 3
- Equal Justice Lynching Memorial Photo Exhibit by Stephen Gabris – Musical selection by Curtis Lovell | Stephen will share his experience visiting this moving museum at the Nash Lofts | 163 Broadway Ave | 5-8 p.m.
February 4, 11, 18 and 25
- 2023 Black History Month at the Broadway Market celebration | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free Black History Month Educational Series to address Mental Health in the Black Community | Online on February 4, 11 and 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. | In person at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chambers Street, Buffalo on February 25
February 7
- Freedom Is Not Free: Letters from African American WWII Soldiers to Rev. Nash | Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library | 1324 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo | 6-7 p.m.
- Talk Tuesdays: Do You Know Black History? Kahoot Trivia Game Night | Atrium, 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls | 6-9 p.m.
February 8
- Continuity of Care in the 21st Century | Online or in-person at 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls | 7-9 p.m.
February 10
- Alexa & Edreys Wajed Art Show | Nash Lofts, 163 Broadway Ave. | 5-8 p.m.
- Black House Beignet Rose Nicaud Celebration | Black House Beignet, 616 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls | 6-8 p.m.
February 14
- Dr. Barbara Nevergold, Co-Founder of the Uncrowned Queens Institute tells the little-known story of Andrew J. Smitherman | Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. | 6-7 p.m.
February 15
- Stories of Our Resilience | Online or in-person at 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls | 7-9 p.m.
February 16
- Michigan Street Heritage Corridor Podcast on WUFO 1080/Mix 96.5 | 2 p.m.
February 17
- Charlotte Cardwell Art Show | Nash Lofts, 163 Broadway Ave. | 5-8 p.m.
February 18
- Heart Healthy Presentation Luncheon by Strong Heart 2 Soul | Atrium, 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tickets
- Niagara Renaissance: Art that Moves our Community | Email vendor applications to kiara@niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org or jasiah@niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org | Atrium, 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls | 6-9 p.m.
February 21
- WUFO 1080 Radio Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement | Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. | 6-7 p.m.
February 22
- Restore, Reclaim, and Reform Black Midwifery Virtual Presentation | Online or in-person at 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls | 7-9 p.m.
February 24
- Community Pop-Up Exhibition | Nash Lofts, 163 Broadway Ave. | 5-8 p.m.
February 25
- David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam Concert | Atrium, 825 Depot Avenue West, Niagara Falls | 7-9 p.m. | Register here
February 28
- Colored Musicians Club Stories | Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. | 6-7 p.m.
- Conversation with the descendants of Homer Plessy and Judge John H. Ferguson | Ceremonial Courtroom, 92 Franklin Street (2nd Floor), Buffalo | 12-2 p.m.
- Yaa-Asantewaa Drum and Dance Company performs at NFTA Metro Transportation Center | 181 Ellicott St.