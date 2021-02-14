Black Restaurant Week showcases diversity and unique dishes made locally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– This week is all about showcasing Buffalo’s diverse culture and tasty cuisines from local restaurants you might not have realized are in your neighborhood.

News 4 looked into how Black Restaurant Week is helping local businesses through a tough year.

There are around 13 restaurants and businesses participating in Black Restaurant Week.

Brothers Take Out and Cafe here on Hertel is one of those places.

This week-long event helps showcase unique dishes and meals made by people in the community. We caught up with two restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week for the first time this year.

It includes sunshine vegan eats, an all-vegan restaurant on Jefferson Avenue, and Khari’s Cafe, which is on Fargo Avenue.

The owners tell me they’re thrilled to represent their restaurants like this and have already seen new faces stop by.

Nikki Searles, Owner of Sunshine Vegan Eats said, “I’m enjoying the traffic, it’s a lot of new people for the first time and being the only black owned vegan restaurant in the heart of the city so it was most definitely that I participated.”

Owner Of Khari’s Kartika Carr told us, “Just the support from folks that didn’t know we were here. We opened in October so a lot of folks that aren’t on the westside or if you’re not driving through the intersection of Fargo and Jersey you might miss us and so it’s just nice for folks, especially a lot of older people to be able to see us and what we offer.”

Black Restaurant Week is organized by the Buffalo Urban League and it goes until February 21.

Today is also when restaurants and bars can be open until 11 p.m. for the first time in months.

Brothers closed today at 6 p.m. but will stay open late on Friday and Saturdays .