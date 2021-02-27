Buffalo’s Black History Month Awards honors those in arts/culture, healthcare and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– As Black History Month comes to a close, several members in our community are being honored for their positive impact in the Queen City.

The annual Black History Month Awards, presented by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown recognizes several people for their achievements in several fields including arts and culture, healthcare, and community service.

News 4’s Angelica Morrison hosted the virtual event.

“This year, we are honoring individuals who have demonstrated leadership, demonstration, and compassion, and whose efforts have helped make buffalo a welcoming city of opportunity and inclusion for all people where no one is left out and no one is left behind.” Mayor Byron Brown (D) Buffalo

Project Mona House, the African-American health equity task force, and Dr. Fatima Morrell were among several people honored at the awards ceremony.