BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All February News 4 has been honoring Black History Month with stories from around Western New York.
Watch our special dedicated to honoring Black History Month in the video player above.
Honoring Black History Month
- The Challenger, a voice for the Black community, nears 60th Anniversary
- Honoring Black History: Mind, Body and Soul
- Mayor Brown commemorates Black History Month
- West Herr’s $50,000 gets African American war monument over the top
- Trinity Baptist Church preserves Buffalo’s Black history with parishioner-founded museum
The special will air again on the CW23 WNLO on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.