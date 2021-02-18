Jerk chicken and other favorites featured at Eleven Wings and Cuisines on Main Street for Black Restaurant Week

(WIVB)– Area black-owned restaurants were showcased during the annual Black Restaurant Week. It runs through Feb. 21st and it’s spearheaded by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals.

One of the restaurants featured is the @Eleven Wings and Cuisines. They’re featuring their jerk chicken, baked chicken, salmon cheese steak and a haddock and shrimp dish.

The recipes for some of the popular dishes he serves, like the mac n cheese, come straight from his grandma.

“I was a grandma’s baby, so you’re sitting there, she has the cake batter, you put your finger in it. So, I learned my basics there,” said Quincey Morris owner.



Right now, they’re just doing take out and catering because of the pandemic.

But, they hope to reopen indoor and outdoor dining sometime this year

“Even though we’re doing take out food, we want people to not feel they don’t have to a chain restaurant, so therefore you’re getting the same item, closer to where you live in your community and we’re putting a little soul into it,” Morris said.

In addition to restaurants, Black Restaurant Week features coffee shops, meal prep services, dietitian services and cooking classes.



For more information: Black Restaurant Week @Eleven Wings and Cuisines