‘The Black Doll Exhibit’ opens at Buffalo’s Central Library

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new exhibit at the Central Library in downtown Buffalo is aiming to inspire young girls of color.

The Black Doll Exhibit showcases Black and Latina beauty.

It gives girls of color examples of national and local leaders who may inspire them as they look toward the future.

It’s a project close to the heart of Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin.

“It allows little girls to look at dolls. Objects that they play with that they admire, but look at dolls and appreciate dolls that look like them. A little girl always thinks their baby doll is beautiful. So I want to put forth baby dolls that are black and beautiful.” April Baskin, Chairwoman, Erie County Legislature

This exhibit will be on display through March 27 on the first floor of the library.