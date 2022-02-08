Transit agency honoring Rosa Parks with reserved seat on buses

LAKEWOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WIVB) — In Lakewood County, Ohio, about 40 buses are blocking off one seat in order to share information about civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

In 1955, Parks, one of the key players in the movement for equal rights for African-Americans, refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger. This took place in Montgomery, Alabama.

Parks, who was 42 at the time, was subsequently arrested, but her courageous choice led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which lasted for more than a year.

In 1987, Esker Raimey became Laketran‘s first African-American bus driver.

“I think it’s been a tremendous change, not just for us riding the bus, but water fountains, bathrooms,” he says.

Lake County is partnering with the NAACP in this effort to remember and teach about Parks’ legacy.