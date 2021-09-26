Hispanic heritage celebrated in East Aurora Saturday

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hispanic members of our community were recognized and celebrated Saturday in East Aurora.

As part of the fourth installment of the Erie County Bicentennial Heritage Commemoration series, Hispanic heritage and history was honored at the Roycroft Campus.

With musical performances, free samples of Hispanic food and drink and educational components, organizers say they are thrilled to bring some history to the community.

“We have a lot in common. Even though there are a lot of different ethnic groups, and one of the things we like to promote is that we like to share our history and our culture. And it’s good to learn about each other’s roots,” Casimiro Rodriguez, founder, Hispanic Heritage Council WNY.

Organizers say this is one of many events they have planned during Hispanic Heritage Month.